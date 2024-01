GREENBRIER COUNTY — Multiple roads are closed in Greenbrier County due to car accidents caused by the snowy weather.

According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Muddy Creek Mountain Road and Low Gap Road are closed to traffic on the Alderson area side due to multiple car accidents.

Drivers should remember to stay cautious during this weather and to take alternate routes of travel.

Stick with 59News for more updates.