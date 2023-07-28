PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Wyoming County Non-Emergency Dispatch confirm Route 16 near Pineville is closed due to an accident involving a train.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, around 3:40 p.m., reports of a train colliding with a commercial truck came in. Route 16, within Pineville city limits, on River Road and Pinnacle Ave is closed due to the accident.

Wyoming County Non-Emergency Dispatch confirms there are no injuries. Pineville Police Department, Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Southern are on scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area at this time and find alternate routes of travel.

