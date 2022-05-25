DROOP MOUNTAIN, WV (WVNS) – A tractor trailer accident has caused a section of U.S. Rt. 219 to close temporarily.

According to Pocahontas County Dispatch, an accident involving a tractor trailer earlier today has shut down the northbound lane of U.S. Route 219, near Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park.

No information about any injuries has been reported yet, and first responders are on the scene of the accident.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.