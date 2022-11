BAILEYSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A section of Route 97 is closed in Wyoming County due to a tractor trailer accident.

The accident involved a tractor trailer and a car colliding near the entrance to Horse Creek in Baileysville, Wyoming County.

According to Tim Ellison, the Emergency Management Director of Wyoming County, the road is shut down while the accident is being cleared.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.