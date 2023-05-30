CRAWLEY, WV (WVNS) — A section of Hunter Road in Greenbrier County will close for a second time to allow for continued construction.

During the week of Monday, June 5, 2023, a second bridge closure for Greenbrier County Route 60/3, also known as Hunter Road will be closed to traffic for a bridge replacement over Otter Creek.

Alternate routes are as followed:

Follow CR 20/4 (Miller Road) west for 2.5 miles to the intersection of CR 25 (Smoot Road)

Then follow CR 25 west for 0.1 miles to CR 60/32 (James River and Kanawha Turnpike) for 1.5 miles.

Bad weather or unforeseen circumstances may cause the schedule for this project to change.

The anticipated date of completion for this project is Friday, June 9, 2023. At this time, motorists and other commuters are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and be cautious while driving in the work zone.

Stick with 59News for more traffic updates.