UPDATE: 11:55 A.M.: Route 219 Seneca Trail is now open after an accident.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management is urging drivers to find an alternate route if they are traveling on parts of Seneca Trail.

The release from homeland security states that Route 219 Seneca Trail is closed at Coffman Hill Road, south of Ronceverte bridge, due to an accident. The road closure will last for an extended period of time.

If you are traveling through the area, you are recommended to use an alternate route until the closure is lifted.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to this story.