GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice declared September 17-23 to be West Virginia’s Child Passenger Safety Week.

The claim was asked for by West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program who is working together with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the national observation of Child Passenger Safety Week.

Life is busy for many West Virginia families. Making sure our most precious resource—our children—are as safe as can be when they are passengers in a vehicle is so important. That is why I encourage you to make time this week to double and triple check your child’s car seat or booster seat. Governor Jim Justice

The goal of Child Passenger Safety Week is to educate parents, grandparents, and caregivers about how important it is to choose the right car seats, booster seats, their installation, and how to properly use the car seats, booster seats, and seat belts.

We hope that Child Passenger Safety Week will provide an opportunity for parents, grandparents, and caregivers to learn best practices to ensure their child is as safe as possible when in a truck, car, SUV, or van. Parents and grandparents do so much, but this may be one of the most important things they can do. Amy Boggs | Child Passenger Safety Program Coordinator for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program

According to 2021 Traffic Safety Facts Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, out of the US’s 42,939 traffic deaths in 2021, 3% (1,184) were kids 14 and under, and an estimated 445 kids were injured and an average of 3 kids were killed in traffic accidents in the United States.

No parent ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to a child’s safety. Don’t wait for a crash to happen to find out if your child’s seat is installed correctly. At that point, it’s too late to check. Don’t guess, know that your child’s seat is installed correctly. Amy Boggs | Child Passenger Safety Program Coordinator for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program

Car crashes are a leading cause of children’s deaths, and data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that about 46%, or nearly half, of car seats are used incorrectly. Boggs states that using and installing the right size-and age-appropriate car seats are essential to being able to reduce the number of children’s deaths in car accidents.

There is a misunderstanding that certain types of cars might have better protection for kids. Safety seats for children have reportedly proved that they reduce the risk of fatalities by 71 percent for children under a year old, and by 54 percent for kids ages 1 to 4 years old in passenger cars, and for children under a year old and from ages 1-4 in light trucks, the related data is 58% and 59% respectively.

It is safest for kids when they are in the right car or booster seat for their size no matter what type of car they are in, and always make sure children are buckled in, as riding in a car unbuckled is not only illegal but is also not safe.

It is recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that children are kept rear-facing for as long as they fit in the height and weight requirements for those seats. When a child finally outgrows rear-facing seats, they can then be switched to front-facing car seats with a harness and tether, and once a child has outgrown the front-facing seat they should be in a booster seat until they can properly fit in a seat belt.

Putting a child in a booster seat after they have outgrown a car seat is essential. It is middle ground between being in the car seat and moving to seat belts because seat belts need to fit correctly over the stronger parts of the child’s body, and it can take longer for children to fit in seat belts once they have outgrown car seats. To make sure a child is not put in a seat belt too early, make sure the seat belt fits correctly first, and the safest place for children under 13 years old is the back seat.

September 23, 2023 marks the end of Child Passenger Safety week with National Seat Check Saturday. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program helps Child Passenger Safety with fitting stations that can be found in West Virginia and are staffed with specially trained and nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians about car seat installation and practices.

Online resources, including car seat types, car seat recommendations, and find and compare for parents and caregivers can be found here.

More information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program can be found here or by calling 304-926-2509.