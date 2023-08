BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 3:00 A.M. on Lake Drive in Beaver, in Glade Springs, a single motor vehicle accident was reported.

One female patient was airlifted to a trauma center due to her injuries.

Beaver Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and Jan Care EMS came to the scene.

Her conditions are unknown at this time.

