State police investigating accident on I-64 in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — State police is currently investigating an active scene, where an accident occurred near mile marker 157 on I-64.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:57 a.m. Emergency crews form Smoot Volunteer Fire Department and Clintonville VFD were joined on scene by EMS crews from Alderson and White Sulphur Springs.

One person was transported via helicopter that landed on the Alta Bridge on I-64. The cause of the accident remains under investigation and the scene remains active at this time. All lanes are open.

Stick with 59News as we provide updates on the investigation into the accident.