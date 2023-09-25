GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A road in Greenbrier County will be temporarily closed to allow for repairs to be done to a bridge.

From Monday, October 2, 2023, through Friday, October 6, 2023, from 8:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, will be closed to traffic due to repairs being made to the Fort Spring Bridge.

This will not affect any school bus schedules, but traffic coming through will have access to both sides of the bridge as well. The public is asked to use alternate routes in the work area. Bad weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

Commuters are asked to stay cautious and observe all traffic devices in and around the work zone.