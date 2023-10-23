GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County road will be closed temporarily due to repairs being made to the Fort Spring Bridge.

From Monday, October 23, 2023, through Friday, October 27, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, will be closed to traffic while repairs are made to the Fort Spring Bridge.

School bus schedules will not be affected by the road closure, and local traffic will still be able to access properties on both sides of the bridge.

The public is asked to use alternate routes to travel in the work area from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The weather or unforeseen circumstances may also affect the repair schedule, however it will not affect the road closure time.

The WVDOH apologizes for the difficulties that the road closure may cause for people in the area. Those who are traveling are asked to watch traffic signs, and to be careful while traveling around the work zone area.