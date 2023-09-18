MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — From 7:00 a.m. Monday, September 25, 2023 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2023, Pete Lynch Road, County Route 18, milepost 2.17, will be closed to traffic for the replacement of a bridge superstructure.

Those who are planning to travel are requested to use alternate routes to avoid the area, and unplanned circumstances or inclement weather might affect work on the scheduled dates.

The WVDOH apologizes for any difficulties that this may cause people in the area. It is requested that people who are traveling to keep an eye on traffic control devices and signs, and to be cautious when traveling around the work zone.