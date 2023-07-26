CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The Public Service Commission adds a fourth enforcement officer to the West Virginia Turnpike as a way to increase inspection of commercial trucks.

According to the information from the PSC, a new officer will be added to the northern end of the turnpike, where the speed limit lowers as it gets closer to Charleston. The PSC traffic inspectors examine commercial vehicles and will inspect things like breaks and other features on large trucks and can even issue citations for state and federal regulation violations.

“This inspection of commercial trucks for potential safety defects is a central and important function of the Commission’s Transportation Division… I am pleased to authorize this beefed-up enforcement.” Charlotte Lane, PSC Chairman

So, if you drive a commercial vehicle, it’s a safe bet to make sure your vehicle is inspection ready before hitting the turnpike.