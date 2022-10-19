BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority (WVPA) is continuing construction on the turnpike near Ghent this weekend.

The WVPA will begin construction on the third of three Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Ghent. The construction will begin at 6 P.M. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The bridge deck replacement, in the southbound lanes just south of the toll plaza, is expected to be completed by Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.



The project will utilize concrete deck panels fabricated off-site to greatly speed up construction and minimize inconvenience to the travelling public.

“Due to the volume of traffic the West Virginia Turnpike has daily, it is imperative that disruption of traffic is always as minimal as possible.” Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority

Construction is expected to take seven days using the ABC method as opposed to the up to six month process that conventional on-site construction would take.

“The contractors work 24-7 for those seven days. It’s pretty impressive.” Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority

This project is the third accelerated bridge deck replacement project on the Turnpike this fall. The first two projects were actually finished ahead of schedule.

“The contractors have done a phenomenal job,” Miller said. “We’re able to fit in a third deck replacement this year.” Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority

Contractors will close one lane at a time on the bridge to replace bridge decking. Once one lane is finished, contractors will move to the other lane.



Miller said drivers may experience delays in the construction zone during peak traffic times. However, the date for construction was intentionally picked to have as little impact on traffic as possible.

“We try to do these projects after Labor Day, when traffic volume is down a little bit.” Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority

The Parkways Authority schedules several ABC bridge projects every year. The method costs more than traditional methods, but with such high traffic volumes on the West Virginia Turnpike, the Parkways Authority does not want to tie up traffic on the Turnpike for lengthy construction projects if faster alternatives are available.