BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 8:46 A.M., a car wreck that involved three cars was reported on the 1100th block of Ritter Drive, near Greystone Inn.

The Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office, Beaver Fire Department, and Jan Care EMS arrived on the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries was not released.

There are no road closures at this time.

Continue to follow 59News for more traffic updates.