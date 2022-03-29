FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — I-81 Northbound is still closed after three people were killed in a pileup crash involving more than 50 vehicles Monday in Pennsylvania.

The pileup happened on Interstate 81 at around 10:30 a.m. as a snow squall moved through the Foster Township area, located about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia. A Schuylkill County deputy coroner confirmed the deaths Monday evening.

As of 5 p.m., it was still an active crash scene. Smoke could be seen billowing from some of the wreckage.

Nexstar’s WBRE/WYOU was set up on an exit overlooking Interstate 81.

Emergency crews respond to a 50-car pileup in Foster Township, Penn. after a snow squall moved through the area on Monday, March 28, 2022. (WBRE/WYOU)

Monday morning a snow squall led to white-out conditions and slick roads leaving drivers in a dangerous situation which then led to a multi-car pile-up. State troopers say more than 50 cars were involved in this major crash. Smoke was billowing from the scene.

According to police, more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, some by ambulance and some via helicopter.

Officials say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Some by ambulance and some via helicopter. The people who were not injured were taken to the Wegman’s Distribution Center in the nearby Highbridge Business Park and then taken to the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville to be reunited with family members. Eyewitness News spoke with those involved in the crash. One woman says it was frightening.

“I couldn’t see anything, I was just hearing banging around me. Then I heard a really loud boom. That’s when black smoke came up from the tanker truck that blew up, that’s when I knew it was really bad,” said Lillie Weaver of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

State police are still investigating and are expected to release more information Monday night.