BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 10:42 A.M., a tractor trailer accident was reported on the 1400th block of South Eisenhower Drive, off of Burmeister Avenue.

Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department, the Department of Highways, and Jan Care EMS arrived on scene.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Ongoing work is expected throughout tomorrow and the weekend to be able to clear the scene and open roadways.

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story.