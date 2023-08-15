BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 11:44 A.M. this morning, a car accident that involved a semi-truck was reported.

The semi truck reportedly wrecked into the escape ramp at mile marker 137 on I-64 eastbound.

Beaver Fire Department, Ghent Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, Jan Care EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. The lane is currently closed at the bottom escape ramp on I-64 Eastbound.

No deaths or injuries have been released at this time.

