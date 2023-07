FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A tractor-trailer accident was reported on US Route 19 at Court Street travelling northbound.

One person was transported for injuries.

Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Fire Department, and Jan Care arrived on scene.

No roads are closed at this time. Drivers are still asked to remain cautious when driving through the area.

Stick with 59News for updates on this story.