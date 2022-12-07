UPDATE (Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 12:17 P.M.) BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — One lane is now open Westbound.

The Beaver Fire Department has cleared the scene. State Police now has control of the scene and will open both lanes shortly.

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-64 Westbound on Mile Marker 130.

Westbound lanes are completely shut down as of right now. West Virginia State Police, Department of Highways, and Beaver Fire Department arrived on scene.

Affordable Towing is trying to get the tractor upright and off the road. The hope is that the roads will be reopened by noon.

Jan Care Ambulance transported the driver of the tractor-trailer to a local hospital for minor injuries.

