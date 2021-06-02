Traffic delays to happen on Route 19 with installation of power lines

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays will be happening on Route 19 in the coming days, as Appalachian Power begins installing power lines.

Parent company of Appalachian Power, American Electric Power (AEP), says the installation will last from June 3 to June 11. The new powerlines will be placed along Route 19, north of the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County.

Traffic delays will be utilized by AEP to ensure the safety of workers while installing the lines. There will be massage boards put in place to keep drivers updated.

The powerline installation is part of ongoing work on Appalachian Power’s Carbondale-Tower 117 transmission line in Fayette County.