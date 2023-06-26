GHENT, WV (WVNS) — You may see more West Virginia State Troopers on the WV Turnpike in late June and early July this year.

According to a press release from the WV State Police, Troop 7 of the West Virginia State Police will be doing a targeted traffic enforcement initiative on the WV Turnpike from June 29, 2023, through July 5, 2023.

The reason behind this enforcement is to keep commuters and other motorists safe during the holiday weekend travel.

High volume is to be expected at the toll plazas, so officers are asking the public to please be patient and cautious while traveling. They have also asked drivers to obey speed limit signs, wear seatbelts, to not drink and drive, and to move over when a Trooper is at a traffic stop.