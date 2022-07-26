FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — Due to severe weather, a tree fell down on power lines, blocking the entire intersection on the Shady Spring side of the Cherry Creek Dip section of Route 19.

According to dispatch, it was unknown that the tree falling resulted in lines being down until Ghent VFD was on scene. Once on scene, they discovered that Frontier lines were down and the tree was blocking the entire roadway.

According to WV 511, the Northbound lane of Route 19 remains closed while crews continue cleaning up the fallen debris.

Traffic continues to backup in both directions. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Continue to follow 59News on this story for more updates.