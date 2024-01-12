UPDATE: Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:50 P.M. | LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the road is now opened.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A truck rollover shut down a road in the Lewisburg area of Greenbrier County.

At approximately 9:55 A.M., a dump truck was reported to be in an accident, resulting it to flip on its side, blocking the roadway on Stonehouse Road at Caldwell end.

West Virginia State Police, Lewisburg Fire Department, and Fairlea EMS arrived on scene.

At this time, injuries are unknown.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route of travel until the accident is cleared.

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story.