PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Construction on the West Virginia Turnpike has continued to slow the commute for drivers taking the interstate to and from work or other places.

Today, October 24, 2022, the construction continues in Mercer County. According to West Virginia 511, other maintenance at exit 14 on I-77 is causing the closure of the right northbound lane. This comes at the same time as a bridge deck replacement at exit 28 in Ghent.

I-77 is scheduled to be down to one lane at the Athens Road exit until 6:00 PM this evening.

