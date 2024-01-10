COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 is closed to one lane in the Cool Ridge area of Raleigh County as deputies search for a driver who fled the scene of a two car accident.

According to Raleigh County 911, the accident occurred at the intersection Flat Top Road and Greendale Lane in the Cool Ridge area of Raleigh County.

59News is on scene and was told one of the drivers involved ran from the scene. A Raleigh County Sheriff’s K9 Unit is on scene. Route 19 will be closed to one lane at Shiloh Circle in the Cool Ridge area.

No injuries were reported at this time.

The Ghent Volunteer Fire Department is also on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Anyone travelling through the area or on icy roads should remain cautious.

Stick with 59News for more updates.