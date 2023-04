BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A two car wreck is causing delays through Beaver, Raleigh County.

At approximately at 9:16 A.M., on Monday, April 24, 2023, a two car wreck was reported on Ritter Drive, near the intersection of Tank Branch Road, just under the overpass.

State Police, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on scene.

One person is being taken to the hospital for injuries.

No roads are closed, but traffic is backed up.

Stick with 59News for more updates on this story.