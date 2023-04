SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — A two car wreck was reported in the westbound lanes of I-64 on Sandstone Mountain, near Mile Marker 134.

Three people are reportedly injured and are being transported to the hospital.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance, White Sulphur Spring Ambulance, State Police National Park Service, and the Sheriff’s Department are on scene.

The scene has since been cleared.

Stick with 59News for more updates.