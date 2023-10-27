SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 11:24 A.M., a two vehicle car accident occurred right in the 800th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in front of the Lester Square Shopping Center.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Sophia City Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and Jan Care EMS arrived on the scene.

There are currently no road blocks.

One injury was reported and the extent of the injuries are unknown. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

