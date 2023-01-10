CHARLESTON, WV – Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads.

Just before 5 A.M. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather. The driver sustained an injury and was transported to a local hospital.

In Wood County at 6:36 A.M., two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on I-77. The driver of the plow sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The accident occurred at mile marker 158 near Beatysville in the northbound lanes. The driver was treating the interstate for icy conditions.

The northbound lanes of I-77 in that area have been reopened since the incident.

The WVDOH wants to remind drivers of safety tips after both of these accidents while sharing the road with plow trucks: