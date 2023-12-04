MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A DUI Checkpoint will be performed on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. until midnight.

This checkpoint will be located in Mercer County, along Route 104, Oakvale Road, which is near the Princeton Church of God. There will be alternate routes of travel, which include US Route 460 and WV Route 20.

The goal of this checkpoint is to keep the public aware of the consequences of driving under the influence, or while inebriated. It is also to keep the public safe by pulling over drivers who may be driving impaired.

For more information, please contact First Sergeant CK McKenzie at the WVSP Princeton Detachment at 304-425-2101.