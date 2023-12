COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 4:42 P.M., a side-by-side accident was reported on the 200th block of West Whitby Road in Cool Ridge.

Ghent Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and Jan Care EMS came to the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital for injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

