BOLT, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 3:07 P.M., a head on collision vehicle accident was reported at Fairview School Road and Bolt Road on the 2500th block of Bolt Road.

The road was closed due to the accident. Trap Hill Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Trap Hill Ambulance, and Jan Care Ambulance are currently on scene.

Three ambulances were requested due to injuries. This investigation into the cause of the accident is still active and ongoing.

Follow 59News for more updates on this story.