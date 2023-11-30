RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — The Thanksgiving weekend is in our rear view mirror and the state of Virginia experienced a 53 percent decrease in the number of fatal car accidents over the 2023 holiday.

Statistics from the Virginia State Police showed that only nine people lost their lives during 2023 holiday weekend, when compared to 19 deaths that occurred in 2022. A majority of these crashes ended up being fatal due to people not wearing a seatbelt. This year’s crashes occurred in Amelia, Buchanan, Fairfax, Henrico, Henry, Madison, Wythe counties, and the city of Chesapeake.

“The reduction in traffic crashes is definitely encouraging and we appreciate everyone who put in the extra effort to drive safely and responsibly over the Thanksgiving weekend. As we now head into the winter holiday season, I urge Virginians to please buckle up, not follow too closely, comply with posted speed limits, and drive drug and alcohol-free,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

To help with these fatal accidents over the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E., which is the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. This program helps officers become more vigilant over the holiday weekend to reduce the occurrence of fatal car crashes.

Approximately 4,520 drivers were caught for speeding over the holiday weekend and 1,840 for reckless driving. 89 drivers were caught for driving under the influence, and 427 citations were given for not wearing a seat belt.