FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Wolf Creek Road in Fayette County will close temporarily in March, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

A WVDOH press release stated County Route 12/1, Wolf Creek Road, will close a section of the road .23 miles north of County Route 12, Pleasant View Road. The road will be closed from 7 AM on Monday, March 13, 2023 through 5 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The closure is being done to allow time and space for bridge repairs to be done safely.

All local traffic trying to get to properties in the closed section of Wolf Creek Road are asked to access them through County Route 9/1, Crooked Run Road, and County Route 12, Pleasant View Road.

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

