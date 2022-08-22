PAX, WV (WVNS) — According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, they will begin construction on an Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement project near Pax in September.

The construction is scheduled to begin Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. at milepost 51.53 northbound and is expected to be completed by Saturday, September 24, 2022. The project will use concrete deck panels created off-site to greatly speed up construction.

Construction is expected to take 13 days using the ABC method as opposed to up to six months for conventional on-site construction. In the Accelerated Bridge Construction Method contractors work 24-7 and will close one lane at a time on the bridge to replace bridge decking.

According to Jeff Miller, the Executive Director of the Parkways Authority, “Due to the volume of traffic the West Virginia Turnpike has daily, it is imperative that disruption of traffic is always as minimal as possible.”

The anticipated date for construction was picked to have as little impact on traffic as possible, which is why Miller also mentioned, “We try to do these projects after Labor Day, when traffic volume is down a little bit.”