CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – According to new research, West Virginia has ranked as the seventh most dangerous state for drivers.

The research was conducted by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm. The firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths, and compared deaths to state population.

West Virginia comes in seventh place, with 102.61 driver deaths per 100,000 and 1,853 deaths in total. That fatality rate is 93% higher than the national average. Deaths reached a peak in 2011 where 225 deaths occurred, and have been on a general decline year-on-year. 144 deaths happened in 2019.

The top ten most dangerous states according to the research are shown below:

Rank State Driver deaths per 100,000 Total driver deaths (10 years) Population 1 Mississippi 136.7 4,052 2,963,914 2 Wyoming 126.87 733 577,737 3 Alabama 112.77 5,512 4,887,871 4 Montana 108.82 1,156 1,062,305 5 Arkansas 103.89 3,131 3,013,825 6 North Dakota 103.54 787 760,077 7 West Virginia 102.61 1,853 1,805,832 8 Kentucky 96.66 4,319 4,468,402 9 Oklahoma 96.17 3,792 3,943,079 10 South Carolina 93.47 4,752 5,084,127

The research revealed that Mississippi is the most dangerous state to drive in. Between 2010 and 2019 a total of 4,052 people were killed in driving accidents in Mississippi. When compared to the state’s population, 136.7 deaths happened per 100,000 people in the state – the highest rate in the nation, and 157% higher than the national average.

Although Mississippi’s driver deaths only contribute 2.3% to the total national numbers, when comparing this to the overall state population, the rates are the highest. Driver deaths account for 63% of all traffic fatalities for Mississippi, which is the highest percentage of driver deaths in comparison to total traffic fatalities than any other state.

A spokesperson for Agruss Law Firm commented on the results of the finding, citing that six of the most dangerous states were located in the Southern U.S.

“Across the United States, we’re reliant on cars to get around. It’s therefore important to understand which states you are most likely to find yourself in a fatal accident. The study reveals that most of the most dangerous states are based in the south, with Mississippi taking the spot of most dangerous state for driving, based on the rate of 136.7 deaths per 100,000 people, which is 157% higher than the United States average. Around 400 drivers are killed on average each year in Mississippi and those numbers have not declined over the course of the 10 year study.” Agruss Law Firm Spokesperson

