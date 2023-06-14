GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced a county route in Greenbrier County will have a bridge closure.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, County Route 16, Little Creek Road will have a bridge closure from milepost 7.32 to 7.33. The bridge will be closed for a structure and deck replacement with the work projecting to last until Friday, June 16, 2023.

The WVDOH asked drivers to observe all traffic signs and use caution when traveling through the area. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may prolong the project’s schedule.

