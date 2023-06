CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced a partial closure of the West Virginia Turnpike in Mercer County.

The right southbound lane of I-77 will be closed at mile marker 14 between Athens and Camp Creek. The closure will last from Wednesday, June 21, 2023 to Friday, June 23, 2023.

The replacement of a damaged bridge expansion joint is the reason for the temporary closure.

Stick with 59News for more traffic updates.