LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After a tractor trailer ran into a streetside business, the WVDOH will be temporarily restricting right-hand turns at a tight intersection in downtown Lewisburg.

Traffic control measures will be temporarily used to inform large truck drivers about the traffic change, while the city of Lewisburg and the WVDOH work to figure out a long-term solution for truck traffic in the town.

Large trucks have hit buildings many times at the intersection of US 60 and US 219 in downtown Lewisburg, with incidents being more noticeable for tractor-trailers that are turning right from US 60.

While there are large trucks that have not hit buildings in that intersection, local West Virginia Division of Highways officials believe drivers that are not used to the local roads do not keep the narrowness of the intersection in mind when turning, which leads to trucks hitting buildings at the intersection.

Changing the intersection however would not be easy because the streets of Lewisburg were built in approximately 1780 and with US 60 and US 219 having on-street parking, widening the roads would mean that buildings would to be torn down.

Currently, there is not a better alternate route for large trucks that need to travel through Lewisburg. The WVDOH will study routes to come up with a solution that will help avoid the tight streets in downtown.

What we need to do is look at making alternate routes to better move traffic through the Lewisburg and Fairlea area. This will require a cooperative effort with the city. Jim Moore | P.E. WVDOH District 9 Engineer

Due to this, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be working with the city of Lewisburg to figure out a way to do that, and the first part is to temporarily restrict trucks from turning at the intersection until they can find a better and long-term solution.