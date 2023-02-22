BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – In response to a sinkhole that developed in Beckley, the WVDOH and the Beckley Sanitary Board have determined a plan of action for repairs.

A two-foot sinkhole developed in the southbound lane of US Route 19 near the King Tut Drive-In early on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations, believes either an old drainage pipe failed or a water line broke, allowing water to wash away the dirt underneath the highway.

“Water is our worst enemy when we’re dealing with roads. We’re working closely with the Beckley sanitary board and the water company to determine the best way to proceed.” Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations

WVDOH work crews were digging out the area around the sinkhole on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to determine the exact cause of the road failure.

Crews plan to either reroute the drain pipe or repair the water line before filling in the hole and making permanent repairs.

However, Pack explained that the process of repairs would take time.

“This is going to be a multiple day process.” Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations

WVDOH work crews will make repairs as quickly as possible on the stretch of road, which carries about 25,000 cars a day.