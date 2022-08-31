CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) recently won a Regional America’s Transportation Award at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials 2022 annual meeting.

The event, which took place in Mississippi is where West Virginia became one of seven states to receive this type of achievement. The West Virginia Department of Transportation received this significant award for Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which was opened to traffic in the summer of 2021.

This project made great impact since it was the state’s first Restricted Crossing U-Turn at the Oakwood Road intersection of Corridor G in Charleston. According to WVDOT, this intersection is notorious for the intersection being backed up badly during the holiday seasons and during the school year. The Restricted Crossing U-Turn greatly reduced congestion at the intersection and also helped reduce the number of accidents there.

The America’s Transportation Awards recognize innovative transportation projects that help local communities.

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. is proud to accept this award on the part of the West Virginia Department of Transportation.