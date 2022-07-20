Skip to content
Top Stories
36 hours later, I-64 reopened after chemical spill
Top Stories
Watch: Officer saves woman from burning car
Video
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine pushes for privacy protections
Video
DNR accepting applications for antlerless deer season
Beckley gets dedicated remote workspace
Video
Top Stories
Heavy rain and very humid starts us off Thursday …
Video
Top Stories
Where the scorching heatwave is hitting the hardest
High school football teams look to beat the heat …
Video
Storm threat returns tonight, heat looms for weekend
Video
Feels more like July today but strong storms move …
Video
Top Stories
36 hours later, I-64 reopened after chemical spill
Top Stories
Watch: Officer saves woman from burning car
Video
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine pushes for privacy protections
Video
DNR accepting applications for antlerless deer season
Beckley gets dedicated remote workspace
Video
Top Stories
Moscow says US must respect Russian law in Griner …
Top Stories
Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester …
Top Stories
Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to …
Charles Johnson, former Colorado, NFL receiver, dead …
High school football teams look to beat the heat …
Video
Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at …
Tribute
Father of Bridge Day finally honored
Trending Stories
Man charged in DUI crash, woman loses unborn child
36 hours later, I-64 reopened after chemical spill
Local 16-year-old becomes world record holder
Beckley building recognized as historic landmark
Lower gas prices could be warning sign for possible …
Where are gas prices falling fastest?
Ammo company breaks ground in Fayette County, hoping …