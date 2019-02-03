Virginia News

Authorities: Virginia trooper shoots man who points shotgun

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 06:12 PM EST

Updated: Feb 03, 2019 06:13 PM EST

PULASKI, VA (AP) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and a driver who authorities say pointed a shotgun at police.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release that shooting occurred Sunday on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

Pulaski police were looking for the driver of a pickup truck after a hit-and-run crash. The truck's driver then called 911 and notified authorities of his location.

Geller says the man was armed with a shotgun when he left his vehicle. The news release says the man fired into a hillside, then pointed the shotgun at officers, who fired at him.

The adult male is being treated for serious injuries at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.  The trooper has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center