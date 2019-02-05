Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) - An increase in the cost of a life-saving medicine for diabetics has led members of Congress to write the manufacturers. Members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee are concerned about the price of insulin.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the ranking member of the HELP Committee, spearheded the effort. In the letters, the Senators cited a study which shows the cost of insulin has doubled from 2012 to 2016 while the cost of other diabetic drugs decreased or stayed the same.

“According to the World Health Organization, insulin is an essential medicine, meaning that access to this drug at a pricethat individuals and communities can afford is a basic requirement of a functioning health care system. Unfortunately, rapidly increasing insulin prices mean that for many patients, access to this essential medicine is threatened. Patients have had to resortto desperate measures when confronted with increased insulin prices or high cost-sharing for their prescriptions. Some patients have turned to GoFundMe pages to request help paying for insulin, and one in four diabetic patients report rationing the medicationbecause of the cost, with potentially devastating consequences. It is clear these steep price increases are resulting in patients lacking access to the life-saving medications they need,” wrote the Senators.

Also signing the letters were Senators Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Bob Casey (D-PA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), Doug Jones (D-AL) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

The complete text of the letters are attached in the following links: