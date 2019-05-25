Virginia News

Police: 2 bodies found inside Virginia hotel room

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 04:20 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 04:20 PM EDT

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (AP) -  Authorities say the dead bodies of a man and a woman have been found inside a Virginia hotel room.

In a Saturday statement, Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard said investigators discovered two unresponsive people inside a room at an Express Inn. They were pronounced dead shortly afterward.
  
Police say they consider the deaths to be suspicious but there appears to be no sign of foul play.
  
Amid an ongoing investigation, no further specifics were immediately disclosed.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center