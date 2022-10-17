Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
40°
Beckley
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
2022 WV Primary
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
Politics from The Hill
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
More Turnpike construction to start this weekend
Top Stories
16% of WV drops flood coverage
US files lawsuit against WV vape company
Raleigh County Prevention Coalition hosting blanket …
Get in the holiday spirit, 12th Annual Christmas …
Weather
2022 WV Fall Foliage Maps
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 Power Outage Map
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Hunting & Fishing Forecast
Pollen Report
Video Forecast
#WeatherTogether
Top Stories
Black ice – a common foe during the wintertime
Video
Top Stories
Morning flurries give way to afternoon sunshine but …
Video
Snow showers tonight! When will the warmth return?
Video
Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy and very cold day, …
Video
Latest: Snowflakes arrive Tuesday evening – light …
Video
Local
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
McDowell County
Mercer County
Monroe County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
Summers County
Wyoming County
Tazewell County (Virginia)
Top Stories
More Turnpike construction to start this weekend
Top Stories
16% of WV drops flood coverage
US files lawsuit against WV vape company
Raleigh County Prevention Coalition hosting blanket …
Get in the holiday spirit, 12th Annual Christmas …
Sports
Let’sTalk Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
The Big Game
Top Stories
As MLB playoffs expand, regular-season success matters …
Top Stories
Hornets’ Bouknight unconscious, had gun before DWI …
Top Stories
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing …
Brittney Griner spends 32nd birthday in Russian prison
Bell says Wallace apologized on flight home from …
Deion Sanders says HBCUs can be path to NFL for top …
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lottery Numbers
Pet Walking Forecast
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
#WeatherTogether
Digital Desk
Let’sTalk+
Let’sTalk Sports
Crime In The Coalfields
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Entertainment
Contests
Veteran’s Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Share Your Stories of Strength Here
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
NFL Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.