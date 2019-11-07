Congresswoman Carol Miller to meet with community leaders

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) will be attending a brunch Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. During the Brunch Congresswoman Miller will be meeting with faith leaders to talk about her visit to Israel which was back in August.

In attendance will be representatives from I Heart Church, Faith Baptist Church, Calvary Assembly of God, Legacy Church, Bethesda Church, New Life Tabernacle, Spirit and Truth Ministries, Temple Beth-El, Beckley Praise Church, and Christ Temple Church.

Later on in the afternoon Rep. Miller will attend the 13th Annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner for Veterans Active Duty Military. That will be in Bradshaw. While she is there, she will be making remarks and present a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol to the community.