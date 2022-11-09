WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the man in charge of getting House Democrats elected across the country, admitted a stunning defeat in his race against Republican Mike Lawler.

“I don’t like to lose, but my opponent won this race and he won it fair and scare,” Maloney said.

The loss is the first time a campaign chair from either party has failed to be re-elected in 42 years.

“We defeated the democratic campaign chairman,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said.

It’s an upset that clearly pleased House Republican leader McCarthy.

“And it is clear that we are going to take back the house,” McCarthy said.

Republicans won races all over the Empire State, flipping at least 3 of the state’s congressional districts.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) is also celebrating her return to Congress.

“Very excited about being re-elected and the opportunities that we have to actually help this district and be a strong advocate for the district,” Tenney said.

While some races still haven’t been called, Republican progress in New York is expected to help the party reach its goal of a majority in the House.