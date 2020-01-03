Sen. Capito issues statement on Soleimani death

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore-Capito released a statement on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 regarding the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran’s top general was killed in a U.S. air strike on Baghdad’s international airport.

The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a terrorist organization, and Qassem Soleimani has been a leader of the world’s greatest state sponsor of terrorism. There is no question that Soleimani is responsible for the murders of many Americans, and he was actively plotting to kill more. Scores of U.S. soldiers died or were seriously wounded in Iraq by the IED weapons that he was responsible for. Iran has been escalating tensions for months now, most recently sponsoring the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, and yesterday’s action demonstrated that Iranian terrorism will not be tolerated.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito

